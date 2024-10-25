A 41-year-old man is in talks to play the most boring Disney prince of all time.

Chris Hemsworth is in talks to play Prince Charming and I think that's enough, actually. We can wrap up this whole remake extravaganza, right here and now.
The 41-year-old actor is being 'eyed' by Disney for the film, per Deadline and Variety. Which, unfortunately, does give this wild casting choice some legs.
Helmed by the delightful Paddington director Paul King, the new film will focus on Prince Charming as the main character — though, it hasn't been specified whether or not his character will be tied to Cinderella herself.
My gripes are two fold: this man is a little bit too old to play Prince Charming, and also why would we want a solo movie about the most boring prince of them all?