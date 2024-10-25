A 41-year-old man is in talks to play the most boring Disney prince of all time.

Prince Charming is a general name given to any random side-character prince in pop culture, sure. But in the world of Disney, he's the guy Cinderella meets and falls in love with.

He says and does… like… nothing to warrant being interesting enough for a breakout film. I can think of several other princes I'd prefer to see score their own movie.

Li Shang from Mulan is hot, can fight, and sings a sensational musical number. Kristoff Bjorgman from Frozen was raised by trolls and lives a dangerous life on the ice (intrigue!). Flynn Ryder from Tangled is a quick-talking thief with one hell of a backstory.

Prince Charming is dull, plain and lives in a palace. Oh yeah, sounds compelling.

Meanwhile, Cinderella is kind, smart, hard-working and stunning. That's why she was worth traversing the kingdom for, with a glass slipper in hand. And honestly, that's his best and only moment worth talking about.

So, what are we going to do? See the story from his perspective? Meh.

At this stage, the plot of Prince Charming's movie is yet to be revealed. If it's a flash forward to their life in the future, I'm not sure I get the point.

If I wanted to see what a 40-something prince was doing with his life, I could look at Prince William. And it looks like he's drinking a lot of tea, growing a beard, and walking around a lot. Not a whole lot of 'breakout film'-worthy content.

If the new movie is a flashback to the days before he met Cinderella… please explain, because again I'll point out this actor is in his 40s.