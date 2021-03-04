"He abused his status and fame to lure me in." Why everyone's talking about Chris D'Elia.

This post deals with sexual harassment and might be triggering for some readers.

Chris D'Elia has been accused of soliciting hundreds of sexually explicit photos from a 17-year-old high school student.

On Tuesday, the woman, referred to as Jane Doe, filed a civil lawsuit against the comedian.

In the filing, Doe claimed she first spoke with D'Elia on social media in 2014 when she was 17 years old.

In February, Chris D'Elia broke his months-long silence on YouTube. Post continues after video.

"When I was in my final year of high school and still a child, I was groomed by a celebrity twice my age," Doe said in a statement released by her lawyers.

"Chris D'Elia abused his status and fame to lure me in, take advantage, and manipulate me when I was at a vulnerable age. I want any other girls out there to know that they are not alone, and it is time to get justice for the mental and physical toll he has put us through."

D'Elia, who was 34 at the time of the alleged incidents, is also accused of "taking advantage of [Doe's] youth and inexperience to have sex with her" before one of his stand-up shows in Connecticut.

The lawsuit comes less than a year after the comedian faced accusations of sexual harassment, grooming, and solicitation of nude photos by multiple underage girls.

As the situation unfolds, here's everything we know about the Chris D'Elia allegations.

What are the new allegations against Chris D'Elia?

On Tuesday, a civil lawsuit accusing Chris D'Elia of child sexual exploitation and violation of child pornography laws was filed in federal court in Los Angeles.

The new lawsuit alleged that D'Elia, known for his roles in You and Whitney, sexually abused Doe and demanded sexually explicit photos from her when she was 17 years old.