In 2009, Chris Brown violently assaulted Rihanna. It was just the beginning.

Warning: The post deals with topics of domestic violence and sexual assault, and may be triggering to some readers.



In 2009 American rapper/singer Chris Brown pleaded guilty to assaulting his then-girlfriend, singer Rihanna.

It was a horrific incident that made headlines around the world. But it was only the beginning of a pattern of abuse that would emerge in the years to come.

And sadly, even amid the countless serious allegations and the fact he is a convicted domestic abuser, Chris Brown remains one of the world's most successful RnB artists.

He still has sell-out concerts.

His music continues to be in the top charts.

He has 103 million followers on Instagram.

And he still has multiple endorsement deals with reputable brands.

So what does Brown have to be accused of in order to be held accountable?

Watch: Women and violence. The hidden numbers. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

2009 is when Brown's violent behaviour began to publicly surface.

Brown and this then-girlfriend Rihanna failed to show up to the Grammy Awards at which they were set to perform. At first, it was believed the couple had been in a car accident. However, photos and reports obtained by TMZ later showed Rihanna with a swollen and beaten face, as a result of Brown's physical violence.

According to police reports at the time, the couple apparently got into an argument after Rihanna discovered a text Brown had received from a former girlfriend. This ended with Brown assaulting her, leaving her with injuries that included two "huge contusions" on both sides of her forehead and "a bloody lip and nose".

Brown later pleaded guilty to felony assault and making criminal threats, and was sentenced to five years' probation, 180 days community labour and given domestic violence counselling.