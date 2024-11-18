After Rihanna, Chris Brown dated another woman. Her story has gone largely untold.

Most people (especially women) will remember the day that the news came out that Chris Brown had assaulted his then-girlfriend, Rihanna.

The photo of the singer's bruised and beaten face is forever ingrained in the consciousness of many of us.

While many assume they knew what happened in 2009 the night before the Grammys, the brutal details are laid bare in a new documentary, Chris Brown: A History of Violence.

In a police report relayed in the film, Rihanna said Brown repeatedly punched her while he was driving before he choked her until she was nearly unconscious and then threatened to "kill" her.

After she fled his Lamborghini, Rihanna screamed for someone to help her.

Brown was charged with felony assault and making criminal threats. He pled guilty to a felony and accepted a plea deal of community labor, five years probation and domestic violence counseling.

The public fallout was immediate. Brands severed ties with Brown and the 'Run It' singer's career took a nosedive, well, temporarily.

Brown and Rihanna would have an on-again-off-again relationship for the following four years before calling it quits for good in 2013.

Chris Brown and Rihanna attended the 2013 Grammys as a couple. Image: Getty.