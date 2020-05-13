The Spill: Wednesday's best entertainment and gossip news.



Throughout his career as an NFL player, Jay has been no stranger to public criticism.

Apparently Kristin “found that the perception of him as an NFL player, wasn’t a perception at all,” another inside source claims.

“‘It was how he acted throughout their entire marriage and that’s what caused it to end. Once a jerk, always a jerk,” they added.

Hmmm. We’re sure we’ll be hearing a lot more about the couple’s divorce.

3. Why Jess went out of her way to help Amina in last night’s MasterChef pressure test.

Quick pressure test: What is literally the only reality show in which one contestant would say to another, “Do you need a hand with anything?”, in THE MIDDLE OF A CHALLENGE. Is it: A) MasterChef B) MasterChef or C) MasterChef?

Correct. It’s MasterChef.

Last night’s episode of the Channel 10 cooking competition showed us why this season is rivalling ABC Kids‘ lineup for most wholesome television content.

The contestants were challenged by superstar pastry chef Darren Purchese to recreate his posh mango pav, only to have the recipe yanked away from them halfway through the cook (it’s ‘Twists Week’, in case you haven’t seen any of the 324 ads on telly).

The twist left fan-favourite Amina Elshafei rattled, until…

Nothing is stronger than friendship in the #MasterChefAU kitchen! ???? ???? pic.twitter.com/eF1tQ5rct7 — masterchefau (@masterchefau) May 12, 2020

Fellow competitor, Jess Liemantara, ran up to Amina’s bench and straight-up recited the recipe for the mousse from memory. Why?

Because friendship, people.

“What you saw of [Jess] tonight as to how she helps me, is just a snippet of how kind and generous and she is,” Amina posted to Instagram after the episode. “Jess you are just magical — never change. Thank you again for your help and sweetness.”

Ok. So, no, it didn’t save Amina. She was farewelled in a tearful elimination at the end of the ep. But still. You don’t even get that level of love on The Bachelor.

4. Lena Dunham has explained why she tried to kiss Brad Pitt in that viral photo.

Lena Dunham has finally explained the ill-timed, rather awkward photo that captured her kissing Brad Pitt on the red carpet of their Once Upon a Time in Hollywood premiere, and we are glad to have this cleared up.

The 34-year-old was snapped mid-kiss, with Brad looking in another direction landing on only one half of his mouth.