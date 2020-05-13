Search
The Spill: Wednesday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. NO. Dr Chris Brown has a new girlfriend and our dreams are officially dashed.

A little while ago, there were whispers that Dr Chris Brown might be this year’s Bachelor. But no, they announced that Locky Gilbert as the new Bachelor and our dreams were crushed.

And now, photos have emerged that show the 41-year-old TV personality is officially off the market. And we are devastated.

 

Earlier this month, photos were taken of Dr Chris walking on the beach with his new girlfriend, Brooke Meredith.

The two held hands while strolling along the coastal walk in Maroubra, Sydney.

Brooke, 29, is the Founder and Editor-in-Chief of health and wellness website, A Conscious Collection, as well as a model.

 

????????

Before this relationship, Dr Chris most recently dated television presenter Liv Phyland.

They were first linked in late 2018, and rumoured to have broken up early in the new year before getting back together. And despite persistent rumours that the pair were engaged, or had spontaneously tied the knot, none were true.

Listen to The Spill, Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast. Post continues below.

2. “Once a jerk, always a jerk.” Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler’s friends have shared the reason the couple really split.

Ever since Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler announced their divorce last month, a lot of gossip has been going around about why the pair decided to go their separate ways.

And now, the couple’s friends have shared the real reason the 33-year-old reality star and the 37-year-old NFL quarterback are no longer together.

“Kristin’s issue was how he behaved with her, their family, friends and fans. That was the problem that caused their marriage to shut down,” a friend told the Daily Mail. 

“He would be really rude and dismissive of anyone who would approach her.”

Another friend also told the publication that Jay didn’t treat fans very well when out in public.

“God help the fans who wanted a selfie or to say hi in a restaurant. He’d quickly shoo them away or roll his eyes to their face as they’d ask for a photograph.”

“Kristin is smart and knows how important her fans are. She values their support and is beyond grateful for them. Jay simply had no time or tolerance for them and this would embarrass her,” they added.

 

ITALIA

Throughout his career as an NFL player, Jay has been no stranger to public criticism.

Apparently Kristin “found that the perception of him as an NFL player, wasn’t a perception at all,” another inside source claims.

“‘It was how he acted throughout their entire marriage and that’s what caused it to end. Once a jerk, always a jerk,” they added.

Hmmm. We’re sure we’ll be hearing a lot more about the couple’s divorce.

3. Why Jess went out of her way to help Amina in last night’s MasterChef pressure test.

Quick pressure test: What is literally the only reality show in which one contestant would say to another, “Do you need a hand with anything?”, in THE MIDDLE OF A CHALLENGE. Is it: A) MasterChef B) MasterChef or C) MasterChef?

Correct. It’s MasterChef.

Last night’s episode of the Channel 10 cooking competition showed us why this season is rivalling ABC Kids‘ lineup for most wholesome television content.

The contestants were challenged by superstar pastry chef Darren Purchese to recreate his posh mango pav, only to have the recipe yanked away from them halfway through the cook (it’s ‘Twists Week’, in case you haven’t seen any of the 324 ads on telly).

The twist left fan-favourite Amina Elshafei rattled, until…

Fellow competitor, Jess Liemantara, ran up to Amina’s bench and straight-up recited the recipe for the mousse from memory. Why?

Because friendship, people.

“What you saw of [Jess] tonight as to how she helps me, is just a snippet of how kind and generous and she is,” Amina posted to Instagram after the episode. “Jess you are just magical — never change. Thank you again for your help and sweetness.”

Ok. So, no, it didn’t save Amina. She was farewelled in a tearful elimination at the end of the ep. But still. You don’t even get that level of love on The Bachelor.

4. Lena Dunham has explained why she tried to kiss Brad Pitt in that viral photo.

Lena Dunham has finally explained the ill-timed, rather awkward photo that captured her kissing Brad Pitt on the red carpet of their Once Upon a Time in Hollywood premiere, and we are glad to have this cleared up.

The 34-year-old was snapped mid-kiss, with Brad looking in another direction landing on only one half of his mouth.

Like so. Image: Getty
But, as she explained on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the two are great friends and were both unphased by the encounter.

"The way the internet read it was I had somehow physically accosted him causing him a great deal of stress … I would never force a kiss on Brad Pitt. I respect him far too much as an artist and a friend."

She added that she was quite "nervous" that night, and Brad later took her aside to "eat pizza".

"He took me into a room and we secretly ate pizza and I told him I like his ring and he gave it to me and I wear it and every time I wear it, something amazing happens”."

Mystery solved.

5. A family tragedy and a pasta obsession: Everything we know about MasterChef's Laura Sharrad.

This year’s season of MasterChef has captured Australia’s imagination.

The re-jigged version of one of Australia’s favourite reality TV shows came along at just the right moment.

While Australians have quickly become addicted to watching their MasterChef favs battle it out in the MasterChef kitchen, they’ve noticed some recurring themes.

Like Poh somehow pulling everything together perfectly at the last minute, Reynold creating both savoury and sweet culinary works of art with such precision and planning, and Laura making pasta almost every, single episode.

But beyond the pasta obsession, there’s so much more to the Adelaide-based chef.

Laura Sharrad, formerly known as Laura Cassai, grew up in Templestowe, Victoria. But after her cousin, 22-year-old David Cassai, was coward punched and killed in 2013, her family relocated to McLaren Vale, South Australia.

“My cousin David was a big inspiration for me, even before he tragically passed away,” Laura told Adelaide Now.

“He was always so passionate about life and his attitude to ‘get sh*t done’ was half the reason I applied.”

So, Laura deferred her Bachelor of Health Science degree at Flinders University and applied for MasterChef 2014.

To read more about MasterChef's Laura Sharrad, read our earlier article here.

Feature image: Instagram/@drchrisbrown

