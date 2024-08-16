I was having drinks with a friend when she told me something that felt like a punch to the chest.

"Now that I've decided to not have kids, I'm saving money to go travelling."

Normally, this would've come across as a normal response to the question, "so, what's new with you?" But as a 28-year-old woman, this sentence now felt very different.

In fact, I was fixated on my friend's statement the entire evening.

I've always been in the "I'm not sure if I'll have kids" camp. And until I hit my mid-twenties, it was true.

Now, saying "I'm not sure I'll have kids" feels more like a safe house that's protecting me from two things I'm really thinking when I'm asked that question:

Firstly, I'm not sure I can have kids. (I've written about this here.)

And secondly (the thing that keeps me up at night) I'm scared of what will happen if I choose to not have kids.

Right now, choosing to not have kids feels like that harder decision. Saying "I'm not sure" makes people automatically think "she's just not sure yet." Those same people will make sure they ask me the question again in a few years time because of course they will, I only have a limited amount of time in my safe house.