There are many things that happen as a child transitions to a tween.

Having an opinion (and voicing it) is just one milestone. I should know. Right now, I am parenting three tweens and a pre-schooler, so I am all too familiar with having their views ‘shared’, or rather thrust upon me!

Ask any parent of multiple children what they might struggle with, and they are bound to say keeping them all happy at the same time. And this could not be truer when it comes to feeding them.

It is almost impossible for me to serve up a dinner that each of my four children enjoy.

Even the humble potato polarises them: one likes it mashed, another prefers it roasted, and the youngest member will only eat if it’s sold as a “chip” (and fried accordingly).

Household snacks are no exception. Finding suitable (and nutritious) snacks that they each enjoy is an epic challenge.

They question everything, particularly what goes in their school lunchboxes. And so, I was both curious and a little dubious, when I saw the new Chobani Minis.

Having attempted authentic Greek yoghurt in the past (with limited success) I wondered if the Chobani Minis would pack enough flavour to impress my own minis, particularly my hard-to-impress tweens. Here’s how they went down.