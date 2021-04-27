Nomadland director Chloé Zhao had made history even before the 2021 Oscars ceremony began. And by the end of the ceremony, she'd made a heck of a lot more.

In February 2021, Variety reported that "with 34 awards season trophies for directing, 13 for screenplay and nine for editing" Zhao is the most awarded person in a single awards season in the modern era. Now she can add a couple of Oscars to that list too.

This year marked the first time in the Academy Awards' history that two women - Zhao and Promising Young Woman's Emerald Fennell - were nominated in the best director category. In total, only seven women have been in with a chance at the award and before Zhao, only one had won (Kathryn Bigelow won in 2010 for The Hurt Locker).

Zhao, 39, is the first non-white woman not only to score a nom, but to win.

Zhao was born in China and lived in Beijing until she was 14. While accepting the best director award, she recalled memorising classic Chinese poems with her father.

She recited a line from the 'Three Character Classic' and translated it to English: "People at birth are inherently good".

"Those six letters had such a great impact on me when I was a kid, and I still truly believe them today.

"Even though sometimes it might seem like the opposite is true, I have always found goodness in the people I met, everywhere I went in the world.

"So this is for anyone who had the faith, and the courage to hold on to the goodness in themselves, and to hold on to the goodness in each other, no matter how difficult is to do that. And this is for you. You inspire me to keep going."

Like the characters in her Oscar-winning film, Zhao has spent many years moving back and forth across international and domestic borders. She always felt drawn to new places. And once she was there, she was drawn to another.

She left China as a teenager with hardly any knowledge of English to attend boarding school in the United Kingdom. She then moved to Los Angeles, where she finished high school.

After that, Zhao earned a bachelor's degree in political science at Mount Holyoke College in Massachusetts, but decided politics wasn't for her. She took odd jobs and worked at a bar, which is where she learned how much she enjoyed hearing about people's stories, which was the realisation she needed to go to film school.