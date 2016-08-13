Chloe Moretz has been forced to remove a topless photo after surprising backlash.

Yesterday, actress Chloe Grace Moretz posted a topless photo to Instagram. The photo, seeming relatively innocent, showed just the actress’ exposed back as she lay on the beach.

Kim Kardashian on why she’s not a feminist. Post continues below…

Video by Associated Press

Usually, a post like this probably wouldn’t receive the amount of criticism it has. But, taken just five months after the Neighbours 2 star slammed Kim Kardashia for her topless selfie, the photo, seen below, has left Moretz under fire.

Chloe Grave Moretz' topless photo. Photo source: Instagram.

The photograph, which Moretz has since deleted from her account, was taken by her boyfriend and son of David Beckham, Brooklyn Beckham.

It's a far cry from the blatantly exposed selfie Kim posted months back with model Emily Ratajkowski, seen below, which prompted Moretz to take to twitter, tweeting Kim Kardashian: "I truly hope you realize how important setting goals are for young women, teaching them we have so much more to offer than just... just our bodies."