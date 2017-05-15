The word 'doodah' totally derailed Chloe Lattanzi's Morning Show interview.

When you hear the word ‘doodah’ in the context of a campfire, what’s the first thing that comes to mind? A chat, a chinwag, a relaxing conversation, right?

Well, not if you’re Olivia Newton-John’s daughter Chloe Lattanzi, who was puzzled by the term during an interview on Channel Seven’s The Morning Show on Monday.

The 31-year-old was wearing a top from the new designer equestrian range she was promoting while chatting live to hosts Larry Emdur and Kylie Gillies.

When Gillies questioned if the blouse was practical for horse-riding, the designer explained the collection was equestrian-themed but not really “horse (riding) based”.

“What you’re wearing right now is like you’ve ridden through the ranges all day and you get off and you’re having a little doodah by the campfire. That’s more that sort of outfit,” Emdur clarified, leaving Lattanzi baffled.

“Wait. What’s a doodah?” she asked before making a smoking gesture, “Oh a doodah?”