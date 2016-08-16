After swimming in the final of the 4 x 100-metre medley on Sunday, Chinese swimmer Fu Yuanhui squatted alone for a moment, with her hands clutching her abdomen.
When the poolside interviewer asked if she was okay, Fu responded; “I feel I didn’t swim well today. I let my teammates down…Because my period came yesterday, I’m feeling a bit tired, but this is not an excuse.”
Fu is of course one of our favourite athletes of the Rio Olympics, ever since she discovered mid interview that she had, in fact, won a bronze medal.
WATCH: Chinese swimmer Fu Yuanhui finds out about medal win in post-race interview. https://t.co/CiWhn2HrPM #Rio2016 pic.twitter.com/Sc59VeAWJH
— 7Sport (@7Sport) August 10, 2016
The Huffington Post labelled her ‘The Most Loveable Athlete’, and we swiftly agreed.