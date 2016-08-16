But today, we love her even more.

By casually mentioning her menstrual cycle on live television, she made a tremendous leap forward in normalising what is often considered a 'taboo' in female sport.

Fu Yuanhui tells the world she's on her period after mediocre performance in swimming relay https://t.co/YG0pdX7nTN pic.twitter.com/uYBjxm5q5i — Shanghaiist.com (@shanghaiist) August 15, 2016

Fu was careful not to use her period as an 'excuse' (although, in our opinion, it's a legitimate one) continuing, "... it happens and you're dealt with different cards on different days and I should have dealt with it better. It's a real shame and it sucks."

And haven't we all been there.

But Fu's comments were only the beginning.

Many Chinese viewers took to Weibo, a social media site much like Twitter or Facebook, to express their confusion.

"Why was there no blood in the pool?" One commenter asked.

The hashtag #FuYuanhuiperiod then began trending.

Within a few hours, the search terms 'Fu Yuanhui period' had been entered half a million times.

And there was a reason why so many people in China were so fascinated by Fu's admission.

For some, this was the first they had heard of tampons.

Last year, Chinese manufacturers made 85 billion sanitary pads.