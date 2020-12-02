A doctored photo and a controversial cartoon: What to know about Australia and China right now.

Tensions between Australia and China have gone from bad to worse this week, with Australians waking up Wednesday morning to find their most notable native animal next to a pool of blood.

It was only a cartoon, but the message was undeniable, with the media mouthpiece for the Chinese Communist party launching a series of attacks overnight directed at Australia.

Alongside the kangaroo standing beside a bloodied knife, another cartoon showed an Australian soldier standing on a dead body while holding up a sign that reads "human rights".

Watch: Scott Morrison demands an apology from China for doctored ADF propaganda. Post continues after video.



Video via Sky News

An accompanying opinion piece read, "A Chinese artist expressed his anger and condemnation against Australian troops’ war crimes in a neighbour (sic) country of China with a cartoon.

"A Chinese diplomat put it on Twitter to show his own opinion about these outrageous crimes. That’s all. Did they do anything wrong? They are practising (sic) their freedom of speech, something Australia claims to love and fight for. Ridiculously, such moves are intolerant to Australia’s current PM."