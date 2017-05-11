Childhood foods that will take you back to your 8th birthday party.

I’m about to share a very important cooking tip with you.

You know cocktail frankfurts? Those pink, sausage-esque type almost-meat products from childhood? When I was a little girl, cocktail frankfurts were like fine dining for me, and for some reason they tasted even better when then were on the end of a toothpick.

Mum would put them on the boil the morning of my birthday party and I’d know it was almost time for everyone to arrive and for me to be the centre of attention, a novelty in my four-child household. But better than that, better than seeing all of my friends and the presents they would bring was the fact that Mum would let me eat all the cocktail frankfurts that had split their skins.

Nothing has ever tasted so delicious as those forbidden, unexpected cocktail frankfurts smothered in tomato sauce.

Since I was little, party foods have changed, but I still find myself serving up a few of my own childhood favourites at my children’s birthday parties. Get ready for your mouths to water and your minds to be flooded with memories…

1. Fairy Bread.

A staple in Australian children's diets has always been fairy bread, and I must confess, this is something my family and I eat to this day. Have you tried making it with chocolate sprinkles?

Americans have recently discovered fairy bread and they have called it an "Australian hipster-trend".

My mum had an interesting method for making fairy bread. She used to use fresh slices of white bread smothered in spread and then shake the sprinkles onto each slice. It wasn't until I had children of my own that my brilliant sister introduced me to a much better method whereby each slice of bread would be pressed face-down into a bowl of sprinkles, thus ensuring maximum sprinkle-coverage.