The most magical children's books you'll still enjoy as an adult.

You always remember the first book that made you fall in love with reading.

Mine was Heidi, I would curl up on my bed for hours and get lost in the story of young Heidi living with her grandfather in the Swiss Alps.

Then came The Secret Garden, The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn, Alice in Wonderland, Tomorrow When The War Began, and, erm, a whole bunch of Dolly Fiction books.

As I grew up my taste in books changed, but I always remember that feeling of discovering books for the first time.

Over the years I’ve revisited my favourite childhood books, I loved them just as much as an adult.

Here are seven children’s books you can definitely still read as an adult:

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events

This 13-part series follows the misadventures of Violet, Klaus, and Sunny Baudeleire. When their parents die in a fire, the Baudeleire children are placed in the care of their evil relative, Count Olaf. Count Olaf attempts to steal their inheritance and orchestrates a series of ‘accidents’ to stop the children from fleeing.

Image via iStock.

Adults are drawn to the book's dark humour and sarcastic storytelling.

Harry Potter

While Harry and his mates are relatively young at the start of the series, they grow up as the books progress and many people feel like they grew up right along with them. So it's not surprising that a lot of adults like to revisit the Harry Potter series, it's nostalgic and it reminds them of a period in their life which was pretty bloody amazing.

Eleanor Oliphant Is Completely Fine

Also, Harry Potter serves as the perfect form of escapism for anyone who just needs a little break from 'adulting'.

The Little Prince

The Little Prince is the story of a grown-up man meeting his 'inner child', embodied by a 'Little Prince'. It's the perfect book for anyone who feels like they've lost their way or anyone who just wants to learn how to have fun and be creative again.

Charlotte's Web

Even as an adult you can learn a lot from this barnyard story of love and loss. This book is perfect for anyone who has experienced grief or anyone who just wants to have a big ole' cry.

Anne of Green Gables

Adults are drawn to the world of Avonlea, with its eccentric characters and their completely relatable issues and as the series continues Anne also grows up, gets married and has kids of her own.

Oh, The Places You'll Go!

When you've had a bad day/week/year at work, Oh, The Places You'll Go is the perfect book to remind you that there is light at the end of the tunnel - things will get better and the future is full of possibilities.

The Jungle Book

While it may look like a quaint little book about a boy living in a jungle, The Jungle Book actually tackles complex issues like colonialism, and civilisation versus nature. Plus, it's a lot of fun.

