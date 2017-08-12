The most magical children's books you'll still enjoy as an adult.

You always remember the first book that made you fall in love with reading.

Mine was Heidi, I would curl up on my bed for hours and get lost in the story of young Heidi living with her grandfather in the Swiss Alps.

Then came The Secret Garden, The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn, Alice in Wonderland, Tomorrow When The War Began, and, erm, a whole bunch of Dolly Fiction books.

As I grew up my taste in books changed, but I always remember that feeling of discovering books for the first time.

Over the years I’ve revisited my favourite childhood books, I loved them just as much as an adult.

Here are seven children’s books you can definitely still read as an adult:

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events

This 13-part series follows the misadventures of Violet, Klaus, and Sunny Baudeleire. When their parents die in a fire, the Baudeleire children are placed in the care of their evil relative, Count Olaf. Count Olaf attempts to steal their inheritance and orchestrates a series of ‘accidents’ to stop the children from fleeing.

Adults are drawn to the book's dark humour and sarcastic storytelling.

Harry Potter

While Harry and his mates are relatively young at the start of the series, they grow up as the books progress and many people feel like they grew up right along with them. So it's not surprising that a lot of adults like to revisit the Harry Potter series, it's nostalgic and it reminds them of a period in their life which was pretty bloody amazing.