Doctors said Andie would never be able to swim a lap. When she was 9, one moment changed everything.

Before she was even old enough to crawl, Andie had already undergone heart and eye surgery.

Born at 27 weeks and weighing just over 700 grams, she spent the first three months of her life in hospital.

When she finally made it home, just in time for Christmas, Andie was on oxygen and had a clip in her heart.

Throughout her childhood, Andie sat opposite doctors as the visits became increasingly discouraging.

The now-15-year-old has a hearing impairment, a chronic lung disease, airways the size of a baby's, scarring from intubation tubes, and vocal cord palsy.

"I got told I would never be able to swim a lap of a 50-metre pool in my life, or do any sports," Andie recalled to Mamamia.

It was a discouraging prospect for Andie and her family.

"We kind of thought that she wouldn't get far, and wouldn't be able to do much in life," said Andie's stepmum Mellisa, who came into her life when she was eight years old.