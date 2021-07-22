The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Friday July 23.

Details on vaccine rollout to be revealed, as TGA approves Pfizer for children.

Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine has been approved for children aged 12 to 15 by Australia's medical regulator.

Health Minister Greg Hunt confirmed the news on Seven this morning.

In January the TGA approved the Pfizer vaccine for those over 16, but were then asked to look into whether the vaccine was safer for even younger Australians.

The ABC reports though there has been approval for this younger age group, they won't be included in the rollout for some time.

Australians will get a clearer picture about vaccine availability over the rest of the year - a pointer to the easing of restrictions - after national cabinet meets on Friday.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison and state and territory leaders are expected to be briefed on the latest elements of the vaccine strategy including future supply and a massive expansion of the use of pharmacies to provide jabs.

Doctors are warning the continuing spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19, especially in Sydney and Melbourne, could demand tougher restrictions. However, senior federal government figures warn a further toughening could adversely affect the economy and the income that pays for health services needed to deal with the pandemic.

Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce said there was sense of frustration in the community over lockdowns.

"People want their liberty and their freedom of movement back," he told the ABC.

"And businesses will fall flat on their face and the government will run out of money - you have to balance this."