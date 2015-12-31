"I'm letting my sons choose their own faith, not force one on them."

Religion.

What a sticky subject, isn’t it?

We all think that we know best when it comes to religion, don’t we? The problems arise when we try to convince others to agree with us.

To me, faith is believing in a higher power. No matter the religion, there is a higher power at the center. Faith is believing that I was put here, on this Earth, with this family, with these friends, with this body, for a reason. Maybe I will never understand the reason. Maybe it’s for several reasons. Maybe I’ll learn the reason one day, and maybe I will never know.

I was never baptized or christened. But I was raised to know who God and Jesus are. I attended bible camps and women’s church groups. I’ve read the Bible, cover to cover. My parents decided not to “force” me into any particular religion by having me baptized or christened. They decided that I should choose for myself when the time came. I am glad they did.

Meeting my future husband, a young man raised as Roman Catholic, I attended church with him and his family. But in the back of my mind, I wanted to raise our children the same way I was raised: to let them decide for themselves. This did not sit well with my in-laws, and many times we had to explain to them why we decided to let our children choose.

Once I asked my mother why they decided to let me choose. In not so many words, she explained that *she* personally felt that no single religion was “the right one.” She felt that there were aspects of many religions that held merit, and many aspects of those same religions that did not. It made me think. A lot. I was glad they decided to let me choose.

Watch some of Australia’s best tell Mamamia the best bits of advice they learnt from their mother. (Post continues after video.)