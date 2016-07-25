Five children bashed to death in QLD, but government knew they were at risk.

Trigger warning: this article contains information about child abuse.

A horrifying Seven News report has revealed that five children were bashed to death in Queensland.

Police are now further investigating the cases after it is believed that the state government’s Child Safety department already knew they were at risk.

Dubbed the “death list”, the Queensland Child Death Case Review Panel have now named 51 children who brutally died, but were known to the government.

Their causes of deaths include assault, suicides, and chronic medical conditions, according to The Courier Mail.

Some were aged just one-year-old when they were killed.

The investigations have been triggered after a Brisbane toddler, Mason Lee, was murdered at his home, in early June. Just months before his death, Mason had been taken to hospital suffering serious injuries but was allowed to return home.