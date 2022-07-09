'My dad called me fat everyday of my childhood. Here's how it affected me.'

This post deals with emotional abuse and mentions eating disorders. It could be triggering for some readers.

My dad has called me fat my whole life.

I'd like to pinpoint the moment where it first happened, but he has always called me fat. I don’t think he does it to be mean or unkind; I think he does it because he thinks I don't know or it's something that if he makes me aware of it, I'll fix it.

Of course, that's ridiculous, and the truth is, him calling me fat is rude and unkind and his intentions really don't change the fact that his words have done serious damage. But he is my dad and I love him, and I want to find a way to have a peaceful relationship with him, so that helps.

I try to remember that he grew up in a time where being thin was incredibly heralded and I suppose he just thinks my life would be better if I was smaller; but sometimes, I think it's also his own vanity and having a thin daughter would make him feel better.

My whole life he has commented on my weight from outright calling me "fat", to making comments about what I eat, to saying things like, "You know that's very fattening. Oh, I suppose you wouldn't care."

It's the big stuff, the little stuff, and the passive aggressive stuff.

It's the comments if I have an extra serving at dinner, or the joke about how "big" my jumper is when I'm visiting home and he is doing the laundry. It's just everything.

It's always made me feel not good enough, and even at my thinnest I've never been good enough. My father has never ever made a comment about my body that is positive. Hearing hurtful comments from your own dad doesn't give you the armour of confidence you need to navigate the harsh realities of the world.

It's meant I've spent so much of my late teens and early 20s looking for affirmation from other men, and lots of men. I just wanted for a man to tell me I was attractive and good enough, and if I wasn't getting it from my dad, I was going to get it from a guy that half lived in his van and half lived at his mum's.