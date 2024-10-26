'My twin boys are inseparable, but I’m watching one of them deteriorate before my eyes.'

"I want to go home, Mummy," says eight-year-old Jobe. He's distressed and overwhelmed. "Take me home," he pleads.

They're heart-breaking words for his mother, Tenille Koistenin. Because Jobe is at home, it's just that sometimes he doesn't recognise it anymore.

"Even the safe surroundings he's used to are starting to confuse him," shares Tenille.

"He's starting to forget the names of the people around him. He feels uncomfortable in new surroundings… he doesn't understand the explanations we give anymore."

These days, Tenille's main goal is to give Jobe the best possible quality of life. It's about making memories, enjoying life's little glimmers when they come along. It's about prolonging the bond between Jobe and his twin brother, Tate, for as long as possible.

The Childhood Dementia Initiative

Jobe has Sanfilippo syndrome, one of about 140 diseases that fall under the umbrella of Childhood Dementia.

Born at just 29 weeks, Jobe and Tate started their lives together in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. Although Jobe required some additional medical treatment in his first year, both boys hit their important developmental milestones.