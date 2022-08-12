Kelly was pregnant with her third child when she realised something wasn't right with her son Oli.

Parents Kelly and Joel were looking forward to the birth of their third baby when they received the devastating news that their son Oli had Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia.



Kelly spoke to Mamamia about how they all got through an extremely challenging two years of managing his treatment, while continuing to parent and work amid a global pandemic.

"I had just returned from a quick surprise trip to London to see my sister," Kelly told Mamamia.

"Joel, Oli, and Belle came to meet me at Sydney airport and while excitedly telling me what they had been up to, Oli, then four years old, told me about falling off a stool and hurting his hip."

At the time, Kelly thought the story was strange, and she noticed the following day that Oli was limping. She took him to see her chiropractor to get it checked out.

"Initially his limp improved, but the following weekend he couldn't even get up the stairs of our terraced house," Kelly shared.

"As I was back at work, Joel took some time off to take him back to the chiropractor for an x-ray to make sure nothing was broken. When the x-ray came back, he asked a local GP to have a look."

While the GP said nothing looked unusual, she suggested Joel take Oli to the Sydney Children's Hospital in Randwick for a blood test, just to see what was going on.

"I thought it was probably an overreaction, but Joel wanted to get some answers. I went home and had dinner with Belle and my parents. As we were still awaiting news, I took some dinner to the hospital while my parents stayed at our place."

Shortly after Kelly arrived, the treating doctor walked in to discuss the results.

"When a nurse took Oli away to play, so that the doctor was alone to talk with us, I knew the news was bad.

"She saw I was pregnant and asked if I was okay. I had this weird moment of mother's intuition and suddenly said, 'I think you're about to tell me my son has leukaemia?' to which she replied, 'Yes, it looks like he does'.