The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Thursday October 22.

WARNING: Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander readers are advised that the following article contains descriptions of people who have died.



WA system 'failed' girl, 11, who took life.

The devastated family of an 11-year-old girl who took her own life in Western Australia believe she was left traumatised after her alleged rapist was granted bail.

The Noongar girl died in Perth Children's Hospital on Tuesday after being flown in from a regional town.

More than a hundred family members and loved ones had gathered at the hospital, some sleeping in their cars, to farewell her.

The 11-year-old took her life after her alleged rapist was granted bail. Her death came just weeks after a man accused of sexually abusing her was arrested and granted police bail which was later renewed in court.

The elderly man, who is yet to enter a plea, is facing almost a dozen charges including sexual penetration of a child under 13 and indecent dealing.

National Suicide Prevention and Trauma Recovery Project (NSPTRP) director Megan Krakouer, who has been with the girl's family in hospital, said they were shattered.

"Their lives are ruined and they are forever heartbroken," she told AAP. "She was failed by a number of organisations and a number of departments.

"What I did see at that hospital is there were so many little children crying and hurting. It broke my heart."

Health Minister Roger Cook said he expected there to be a government investigation into what he described as a tragic event, and is focusing on delivering culturally tailored suicide prevention strategies in Aboriginal communities.