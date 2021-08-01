An open letter to the parents sending their child to preschool for the first time.

To every parent, soon to be sending their tiny human to preschool.

I hear you, I see you, I support you... and I want you to know some things.

Before my husband Neil and I had children, the concept of childcare was like a fairy tale. So many of our friends had told us how wonderful their experiences had been with childcare and preschool over the years, particularly with KU Children's Services (a large not-for-profit provider of early childhood education across the eastern seaboard of Australia).

They told us their funny and heartwarming stories of what the children got up to, the creations they'd proudly come home with, how supportive the staff were, and all the valuable things their children were learning and developing from going to their local KU centre.

I thought, that's brilliant. Sounds like the fit for us down the track when we enter that phase too.

This was the narrative that existed in my head: you have children, you both eventually go back to your respective jobs, your little love goes to childcare, they have the best time, make new friends, learn a ton of things and eat the rainbow. You hang out with different parents from childcare on the weekends at playgrounds, new friendships are formed, lots of wines are had, and the world is a beautiful place.

Rewind to around 3 years ago and let me tell you, we weren't prepared for the emotional ride coming our way.

When Nia, our eldest daughter, was almost 4 months old, it was due to a number of circumstances that I had to go back to work. Neil, with open arms, put his career on pause, and was the full-time stay at home dad for our family.

So when Nia was about 14 months old, Neil was ready to return to the workforce too.

With our 14-month-old now needing to be cared for throughout the weekdays while Neil and I were earning a living, this fairy tale we had in our heads was about to become a reality: childcare for our littlest love.

We were excited to enter this new chapter, and comforted to send Nia to a place that comes so highly recommended.

The reality of how we would cope was far from what I'd initially hoped.

Neil and I pretty much cried for the first two weeks after dropping Nia off.

Nia’s scared little face and the crying as we turned our backs to her and headed towards the door to leave still gives me chills. It was horrendous.

I remember sitting in my car looking at photos of her, and crying like I’ve never cried before. Crying for the loss of my ‘baby’ who had now somewhat spread her wings.