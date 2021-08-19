“It’s asking the impossible”: Why Dr Kerry Chant’s words about childcare broke me.

Like every other parent living in lockdown, my husband Jules and I have been managing as best we can.

He is an essential healthcare worker who leaves the house to go work and I am working from home.

Our ten-year-old is homeschooling but our four-year-old is currently attending daycare on the days that I work.

We know that compared to many, we have plenty to be grateful for.

Jules and I are both fully vaccinated, we have paid employment and our children are healthy.

The kids are also dealing with the ever-changing and increasing restrictions placed on their lives, because they are loved and us parents are (just about) coping.

This morning however, as I turned on my phone to check news headlines, an article jumped out at me.

It was the headline about how hundreds of childcare centres across Australia are closed due to COVID.

It included a quote from NSW chief health officer Dr Kerry Chant, saying that parents should not be sending children to daycare if they’re working from home.

Her exact words were: "If they’re just working from home, that wouldn’t be, in my mind, a reason to do it."

I felt sick. I stepped into the shower and cried.

I didn’t want the kids to see me upset, as I began to process a never-ending stream of thoughts and worries.

I am selfish for continuing to send my child to daycare?

I ‘just’ work from home.