It was a long time before I ever really understood that he didn’t want to help out much. That he didn’t think helping out was really his responsibility. And that I was better off without him.

People like to say that kids change you, or that parenthood changes you. Things like that. It’s true that having kids can change you, but that only happens if you let it.

Personally, I did many stupid things before I understood motherhood. And I believed everyone who told me that my ex was “such a good dad.” If he was such a good father, though, he wouldn’t have refused to be actively involved with our daughter. Instead, we wound up arguing for the first couple years of her life, and he behaved as if anything he did for her was tainted, like something he did for me. Whenever he was angry with me, he withdrew from acting like her dad.

I grew to realise there wasn’t much for me to learn from him about parenting after all, even though I spent so much time thinking I needed him to show me the ropes. He never let fatherhood change him, not for the better, anyway.

Honestly, if I knew anything about parenthood in those days, I don’t think I would have gotten sucked up into his world when he was still married and coming onto me. It’s actually my daughter who finally “snapped me out of it” so I could get out from under his thrall anyway.

As a brand new mum, I didn’t know what I was supposed to feel or how I should behave. I didn’t immediately fall in love with my child and certainly not with parenting. I didn’t have any instant or “sure” feelings about anything at all. For a long time, I didn’t even know if I had done the right thing by choosing parenthood in the first place. It was a hard choice, made harder by my ex who chose to keep one foot in and one foot out.

But it was a good choice after all.

I grew to love my daughter. And I grew to have all those maternal feelings that I never knew I could have. It took plenty of work, tears, and pain, but I finally learned how to quit being affected by my ex’s perpetual search for youth and pleasure. I’ve already been through one mid-life crisis with my ex now. If he goes through another one, it won’t even be our circus.

We will be okay.

