'For years, I've been physically and emotionally abused by my son. He's 13.'

She's terrified for his future lovers - not only because of how he treats her, but how good he is at hiding it from others.

"He has the charm of a cult leader, to be honest with you," she explained.

"He's incredible. He's smart and funny and handsome... and if I take him out to meet friends or family, he's just amazing. He's charming."

But behind closed doors in their home David is violent. He has anger issues, and he's a textbook gaslighter. It usually starts after a simple request like, "hey mate, time to stop playing the game and brush your teeth for bed."

The reaction becomes so destructive Esther has had to get a padlock on her bedroom door.

"But what if he comes after me with an axe and chops the door down? Then I am stuck in that room... I have been looking into cables so I can climb down my verandah. It's ridiculous I am even thinking this... but I feel like I am a frog in hot water," said Esther, as she talked Mamamia through the thoughts that keep her up at night.

She's been begging authorities for help for years. Her son has seen multiple medical experts and has been diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and oppositional defiant disorder (ODD), which she has been told are behind some of his tendencies to be non-compliant and play a part in him not being about to regulate his emotions.

But as Esther explained to Mamamia, "It's also just him. He came out that way, with a bit of anger in him."

She's called every possible domestic violence helpline as well as child protection and police but she just finds herself being bumped from one to the other in an endless loop. No one seems to know what to do with her pleas. When she turned up at the front desk of her local police station recently, she was told by the officer, "what do you want us to do about it? That's a parenting problem, not a police problem."

When she eventually got to sit down with a police officer he admitted that she, a victim of Child to Parent Abuse (CPA), had unfortunately fallen through the cracks. She was under 60, so what was happening to her couldn't be considered elder abuse. And because David is under 18, she was told she could not take out an AVO. Essentially, in the eyes of the law, there is no protection for someone like her.

Esther knows she's not the only one. She's a member of multiple parenting groups online where, mainly mothers of sons, tell the same stories. They don't want to see their sons arrested. But they want help. They want to live their lives free of fear.

"To think there's a whole generation of boys coming up that are potential perpetrators and we've known about it and we've been trying everything to get help, but nothing happens," said Esther.