'My friend's 11-year-old sent me a graphic video of himself. I accidentally watched it.'

My phone dinged with a Snapchat alert — I had a new snap from my friend, Marie.

I was out of town for work and our kids had been playing together earlier in the day, so I assumed it would be a cute picture or video of our kids, both in Year Five, being silly.

What showed up on my screen was not our kids playing, and it took me a while to wrap my head around what my eyes were seeing. It was an extremely graphic point of view video of a hand stroking a penis.

There was no doubt in my mind that my sweet friend Marie hadn’t intended to send me porn.

As I pieced together what I was looking at, the sound of the video caught my attention and the pleasureful moaning started just as a face came into view.



It was the face of my neighbour’s 11-year-old son, Frank.

I threw my phone across the room while shrieking, "Holy sh*t, what the hell did I just see?" All logic and rational thought went out the window and my stomach began churning as I realised what I just watched.

It felt like my eyes had been assaulted.

What should I do?

After some deep breaths, I did what I always do when faced with a challenging situation — I pulled up Google and did a search. It was probably just wishful thinking, and a little silly considering the situation, but I was hoping to find something that might help me navigate this.

And I had no idea what else to do.

There’s very little advice on Google for an adult that’s been sent an unsolicited pornographic video from a child. But there was plenty of advice for parents whose children receive unsolicited videos from friends and classmates. So, that’s where I started.