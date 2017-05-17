"Today she overdosed, and tonight I'm hugging her tight."

Today something happened in my home that could have been life altering. I want to share it because sometimes we all need reminding that we cannot become complacent as parents.

It’s easy to do, we fall into our daily routines, let our guards down within the comfort zone of our own childproof homes and never expect tragedy will ever hit us. It’s easy to think “that won’t happen to us” but IT CAN, it can happen to anyone and everyone. I have no doubt that thousands of accidents lead to tragedy each day. All it takes is the turn of a head, a lapse in judgment, children just playing or a parent momentarily preoccupied for an accident or mistake to happen.

Before I go further, I want you to know that I am well aware I will be judged for this. That the parenting police, childless experts and the self-proclaimed perfect parents will persecute me. They’re going to say “Where were you?” “Why weren’t you watching her? “that “This would NEVER happen to me” and “My child would never do this” BUT the fact is, it’s impossible to watch them 24 hours a day and accidents CAN and WILL happen.

Sometimes accidents are small, they’re broken pot plants, a smashed vase or a bump on the head and sometimes they’re life-changing, like a child falling into a pool, running out behind a car or like today, it was a child getting into the medicine cupboard and overdosing.

This morning we had guests over, my Aunty and my cousin with her two children. My three-year-old was playing happily and quietly in her room with my niece and the two littler ones played outside in the fresh air and sunshine, making the most of the good day before winter sets in, while we kept eyes on them. I didn’t give it a second thought to leaving her inside a few steps away in her room, after all our home is totally safe and kid proof. Well, how wrong I was and let this serve as a reminder to NEVER underestimate the determination of a threenanger.

When we came back inside shortly after, I found the dining chairs that we have stacked (to prevent our one-year-old from using them to climb) were moved to the other side of the kitchen. I didn’t give this too much thought, that was until I found the empty medication container on the floor. Then it all started to click and that gut sinking feeling started to set in. See, my three-year-old ALWAYS tries to take my six-year-olds tablet each night when we give it to her and each night we explain to her that you DO NOT EVER touch medicine unless a Doctor gave it to Mummy and Daddy to give to you.