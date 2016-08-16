Parents hear their daughter's heart beat again after her death.

And once again, I’m crying at my desk.

A North Carolina boy got a new life when, after 99 days in the ICU, he received a heart transplant. Four months later, he met the family of the girl whose heart beats in his chest.

In March this year, 14-year-old Katelyn Zimmerman and her 13-year-old brother Dylan died after they were hit by a car while riding their bikes near their home in Florida.

Earlier the same day, Katelyn had told her grandmother Carlene Sweigart she wanted to be an organ donor.

“I told her that I was proud of her and I’m an organ donor and her great grandfather was,” Sweigart tells ABC News. “Three hours later, she was gone.”

After the accident, Sweigart told Katelyn’s father, Shawn Zimmerman, about her wish. The family decided to donate her organs.

On the other side of the story is 14-year-old Albert “Alj” Jeffries, who was born with dilated cardiomyopathy, a chronic heart disease that leads to an enlarged heart and eventually to heart failure. The disease, which took the life of his sister at age 19, meant Alj couldn’t run around like normal kids. He spent his entire childhood in and out of the University of North Carolina Children’s Hospital.

When he was 12, Alj’s heart failed. Though doctors were able to temporarily fix the problem, the issue came back in 2015 and he was added to the heart transplant list.

“We were really starting to lose hope,” Tina Turner, Alj’s mother, tells Today.

After 99 days in the ICU, Alj’s family found out there was a heart available that matched him.