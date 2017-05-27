The importation of child-like sex dolls is on the rise in Australia.

Australian border protection authorities are currently dealing with an increase in the number of realistic child-like sex dolls being brought into the country.

According to The Daily Telegraph, the Department of Immigration and Border Protection currently has 11 open investigations underway across Australia relating to the importation of the dolls.

Such products are freely available via numerous online retailers, and command anywhere from a few hundred dollars to several thousand.

Generally made from silicone, the dolls are usually customisable and can be ordered in varying sizes – some just 88cm tall – with different skin tones, hair styles and clothing.

A number are even available with outfits that resemble a school uniform.

Child-like sex dolls are classified as “objectionable goods” under Australian law, and those attempting to import them face fines of up to $450,000 and imprisonment of up to 10 years.

A Western Australian man yesterday fronted Perth Magistrates Court for attempting to bring two such dolls into the country.

The 40-year-old father of one was arrested after Australian Border Force officers intercepted the package at a mail sorting centre in December, Perth Now reported.

Some 25 child sex dolls have reportedly been seized in Australia since 2013.