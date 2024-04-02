Danni asked why women don’t want to have children in 2024. 13,000 of them responded.

Danni Duncan is a social media influencer who has made a name for herself for an unexpected reason — she doesn't want to have kids. There's a word for it; child-free. And in a viral video, the kiwi content creator has asked others like her to share their "number one" reason for not having kids.

She said in a now-viral video, "My number one reason is I love being alone. Ironically, people use that as a threat, like you're going to be so lonely, but I really love my time for myself." Since posting, the video has amassed more than 63,000 likes and 13,000 comments.

Danni said that while no one owes anyone an explanation on their reasons for being child-free, she was keen to hear what everyone else had to say. Plenty of responses flowed in — from men and women who have become part of the shift in mindset that has allowed them to embrace not having kids.

The number of women who have been having children has steadily been declining for decades. In 2023, the official birthrate was 1.784 per woman, down from 2008 where the birthrate was 2.02 births per woman.