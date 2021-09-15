Kate had a routine check-up with her obstetrician. Just three hours later, she gave birth.

Birth: there's nothing quite like it, and it's clear no two birth stories are the same. Which is why we're asking everyday women and some of our favourite celebrity mums to share theirs, in Mamamia's My Birth Story series. To share your Birth Story, email [email protected] with 'My Birth Story' in the subject line.

This week, we hear from Kate Fitzgerald from Sydney, who is mum to two-year-old Finn and seven-month-old Maisie.

Kate and her husband William met at the baggage claim at Geneva airport seven years ago.

They quickly fell in love and got married in 2017. Baby Finn arrived in 2019 after a textbook pregnancy and birth, but Kate’s pregnancy with Maisie in 2020 proved a lot harder.

Watch: Questions about childbirth answered by mums and non-mums. Post continues after video.



Video via Mamamia

"Maisie’s pregnancy was tough," Kate says.

"I had a very demanding toddler, and I had all the (pregnancy) symptoms – insomnia being the cruelest. It was nine months of ups and downs."

Kate planned to have an induction for Maisie like she had with Finn, hopeful for the same kind of calm and organised birthing experience.

"We knew when we needed the grandparents to step in and take care of Finn for us. I was actually looking forward to a few days in hospital, toddler free – it was going to be a holiday!"

Unfortunately for Kate and William, baby Maisie was keen to meet them a lot sooner than they expected.

"I dropped Finn at daycare and went to see my obstetrician for my weekly check up at 37 weeks. Luckily – and I mean very lucky as the outcomes would have been very different had she not – my obstetrician performs ultrasounds at every appointment.

"She noticed things had dramatically changed since my last scan only a week ago.

"The amniotic fluid had all but disappeared, and my bub was measuring much smaller than expected."