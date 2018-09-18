Kim Kardashian shares the name Kanye West's family wanted for baby Chicago. Oh God no.

Chicago West made her TV debut on Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, but honestly it wasn’t a big deal because Kim also shared some very concerning news.

Kim explained she shut down Kanye‘s family’s suggestions for baby names and honestly, we’re so thankful.

You see. Chicago was almost called something else.

Something… Not great.

Chicago could have been called Miracle West.

Miracle.

West.

…Yeah.

That’s what Kanye’s family wanted to call the baby, but thankfully Kim had better sense.

“His cousin’s like, ‘I know, Miracle’ and I’m like ‘Miracle West?’ That sounds like Miracle Whip and that’s like the biggest stripper name of all time,” Kim said, adding, “And then he’s like ‘What about Precious’ and I’m like ‘Okay, we just clearly don’t have the same taste in names’.”

She also shared why they chose the name Chicago.

“Kanye is originally from Chicago and the city is really connected to his memories of his mum,” she said.