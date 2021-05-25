CHEZZI DENYER: 'I want to thank the haters who feel the need to tell me that I look old.'

I get told from time to time that I look old.

Always from invisible people, none of them I actually know.

I always wonder why they feel the need to tell me. To upset me? Make me hide in shame? Do they want me to feel embarrassed? Like I have a choice about my age? Or the ability to turn back time?

Comments like “if you went back to your natural hair colour, you wouldn’t look so old." And my response in my head, "My natural colour is mostly grey... and they think that would make me look younger?" LOL!

Watch: Chezzi and her husband Grant Denyer renewing their vows last year. Post continues after video.



Video via Chezzi Denyer

What about the “you look more like 50 than 40." Um, okay then. Thank you?

Or just the other day, “your face is so old it disgusts me”... Well, my advice dear sir, would be to refrain from looking at it

You see, I am old. I am aged. I am weathered. I have lived a lot of life. A great deal of experience has been compiled into my relatively short number of years on the planet. And that, in turn, has to have some effect on how we look I believe. I can’t look like a 20-year-old, because I believe I have lived well beyond what most 20-year-olds could even fathom.

I am so fortunate to have lived, and survived so much. Life changing. Soul altering. Life.