The reason why Cheyenne Tozzi decided to keep her pregnancy secret.

Cheyenne Tozzi has opened up about her pregnancy after months of radio silence.

The 29-year-old model and singer confirmed the pregnancy to Harper’s Bazaar, saying she kept it out of the public eye not only for privacy, but because of health issues.

“This pregnancy has been scary… uncertain,” Tozzi told the magazine. “I have rhesus negative blood type… The body might treat the pregnancy as a virus and cause some real problems.”

During pregnancy, a rhesus negative blood type can cause issues if the baby is rhesus positive. If the baby’s blood enters the mother’s bloodstream, the mother can produce antibodies against the rhesus positive cells.

She told Harper’s Bazaar she was “terrified”, and has required a series of anti-D immunoglobulin injections and close monitoring to ensure everything stayed under control.

“I didn’t want anything out there until I knew the baby was going to be healthy. I feel for all women who have any complications or uncertainties during pregnancy, no matter how severe.”

She is expecting (or may have already had) a baby girl with her partner Brazilian model Marlon Teixeira, adding another girl to her strong family of females.