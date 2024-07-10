Cheryl McGregor has 17 grandchildren. She's now expecting her eighth child.

63-year-old Cheryl McGregor and her 26-year-old husband Quran McCain have made quite a name for themselves on TikTok thanks to their age gap relationship.

With close to five million followers on the platform, people can't seem to look away, wanting to know where their love for one another will take them next.

Well, it seems we've gotten our answer because, in the couple's latest TikTok video, they announced the gender of their child.

Cheryl, who already has seven children and 17 grandchildren, first met Quran while they were working at American fast-food chain Dairy Queen in 2012. She was 52, and he was 15.

The two quickly became friends, but they wouldn't spark a relationship until 2020 after Quran bumped into Cheryl while she was working at another store.

They decided to get married in an intimate ceremony just one year later.

Their relationship certainly has its critics, but even they can't seem to look away. Since tying the knot, the pair have been open about their desire to have a child together, however, conceiving naturally was proving to be difficult.

"We are looking for a nice surrogate who is willing to sign a contract to have nothing to do with the child after it’s born," said Quran in January, 2022.

"We don't want people trying to have a baby for us for financial gain, we are not that financially inclined ourselves.

"Both of Cheryl’s daughters had hysterectomies in the last few years, otherwise they would have been the best option for being as close to a biological child as possible."

They also weighed up on the idea of adopting a "biracial baby" but in May, they announced they were having a child through a surrogate.

Now, in a chaotic TikTok video, the couple have shared their gender reveal, in which they first attempt to pop a balloon only to find that it contains multi-coloured confetti.