Cheryl Cole has spoken of the 'earth shattering' loss of Liam Payne. But she also has a message for us.

Cheryl Cole has spoken about the loss of her ex-boyfriend, Liam Payne, who is the father of her seven-year-old son Bear, for the first time.
The former Girls Aloud member posted to Instagram two days after it was announced that Payne, 31, had died after falling from a hotel balcony in Argentina.
Along with a photo of Payne cuddling with Bear in bed, the 41-year-old wrote:
"As I try to navigate this earth shattering event, and work through my own grief at this indescribably painful time, I'd like to kindly remind everyone that we have lost a human being. Liam was not only a pop star and celebrity, he was a son, a brother, an uncle, a dear friend and a father to our 7 year old son. A son that now has to face the reality of never seeing his father again."