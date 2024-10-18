Cheryl Cole has spoken of the 'earth shattering' loss of Liam Payne. But she also has a message for us.

She went on to address media coverage of the One Direction star's death, writing:

"What is troubling my spirit the most is that one day Bear will have access to the abhorrent reports and media exploitation we have seen in the past two days. It is breaking my heart further that I cannot protect him from that in his future."

"I am begging you to consider what use some of these reports are serving, other than to cause further harm to everyone left behind picking up the pieces. Before you leave comments or make videos, ask yourself if you would like your own child or family to read them. Please give Liam the little dignity he has left in the wake of his death to rest in some peace at last," she said.

Liam and Cheryl first met in 2008, when the then 14-year-old first auditioned for the British version of the X Factor.

During his audition, the former Girls Aloud member said: "I like you, I think you're really cute. I think you've got charisma and you give us that little cheeky wink."

While Payne didn't progress in the competition that time, he returned in 2010 to more praise from Cheryl.

"You've definitely got it," she told him. "Whatever it is, you've got it. And I thought your voice was really, really powerful."

Liam made it through to bootcamp, where the 16-year-old was formed into a group with four other hopeful singers — Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, and Louis Tomlinson — creating what would become global sensation, One Direction.