Her name was Judy Bednar. Yesterday, her son was charged with her murder.

This post deals with violence and might be triggering for some readers.

At 10.30am on Saturday morning, the body of a 78-year-old woman was found inside her home in Melbourne's South East.

Her name was Judy Bednar.

Concerned neighbours who had not seen Ms Bednar in a few days called police to conduct a welfare check.

Police arrived at her home on Drinan Road, Chelsea, where they discovered Ms Bednar's deceased body.

It prompted a murder investigation, with detectives arresting Ms Bednar's son, Thomas Bednar, near his Chelsea home on Monday morning.

The 53-year-old was later charged with the murder of his mother. He did not appear during a brief filing hearing in the Melbourne Magistrates' Court on Monday evening. He also did not apply for bail.

The Herald Sun reports Ms Bednar asked police for protection in the months prior to her death. But at some time between Wednesday, May 12 and Saturday, May 15, court documents say she was murdered inside her home by her 53-year-old son.

Prosecutors say they are now gathering "significant amounts of DNA evidence," as well as CCTV footage for analysis.

Mr Bednar will next appear before court on October 4.

According to The Australian, Ms Bednar is a Holocaust survivor who had relatives locked in concentration camps during World War II, before her family fled Hungary when she was a little girl in search of a safer home.

“She was very friendly, very personable and a very caring person,” a friend of Ms Bednar's told The Age.

Watch: The hidden numbers of women and violence. Post continues below.