'I thought I was going to marry my long-distance boyfriend. At the airport, he dropped a bombshell.'

"It was kind of a crazy start to our love story."

Chelsea was visiting Croatia last year when she locked eyes with a fellow traveller in a nightclub.

"We stayed up all night talking and that's when I thought I was going to marry this man," the model told Mamamia.

"Sadly he lived in Western Australia and I lived in Queensland, so we never really thought we would see each other again."

Despite the distance, the texting continued for months after they landed back Down Under.

Watch: Breakup advice at the 2024 Logies red carpet.



Video via Mamamia.

"He decided he was going to take a risk and fly over to see me," Chelsea said. "He stayed with me for the weekend and honestly I fell in love with him. I then visited WA, and it was back and forth until we started dating officially."

Eight months later, he asked Chelsea to meet him at the airport once again.

But this time, it was to break up.

"Coincidentally, we broke up at the airport exactly one year after the first time I picked him up from there," Chelsea shared.