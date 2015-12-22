The best present you can give your mum when she's running for president.

What do you give the woman who has it all?

I mean, Hillary Clinton really does have it all: a presidential campaign, a bad-ass meme, and a whole wardrobe of perfectly-fitting pantsuits.

Poor old Chelsea Clinton must have been stumped — a scented candle or massage voucher doesn’t quite cut it when your Mum is potentially about to take the reins of the modern free world.

But wily Chelsea really hit the nail on the head when she came up with the most genius Chrissy gift ever.

A BABY.

Your dad and I could not be happier for you, Marc, and Charlotte. We’re so excited to meet our second grandchild! -H https://t.co/hgTr07HBlr — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) December 21, 2015

Christmas comes early! @HillaryClinton and I are thrilled for Chelsea, Marc and Charlotte’s growing family in 2016! https://t.co/D1zCrrzXa2 — Bill Clinton (@billclinton) December 21, 2015

This will be baby #2 for Chelsea, who is already Mum to 15-month old Charlotte with husband Marc Mezvinsky.

Chelsea, like all good celebs, broke the big news on Twitter late on Monday night.

“Next summer, Charlotte is going to be a big sister! Feeling very blessed & grateful this holiday season,” she tweeted along with a photo of Charlotte reading ‘Big Sisters Are Best’.

Next summer, Charlotte is going to be a big sister! Feeling very blessed & grateful this holiday season. pic.twitter.com/gpCGqcmeCq — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) December 21, 2015

Chelsea’s timing is bang on the money, with her second daughter due just months before the 2016 Presidential elections next summer in America.

Political commentators are already predicting the Clinton bub to open up a smorgasbord of opportunities for the presidential granny, with Vanity Fair noting, “There’s nothing like a baby to inject some poll-tested appeal into your political campaign.”

Not only has Chelsea whipped up a Christmas present that costs absolutely nothing, it’s the gift that keeps on giving, with Hillary now able to look forward to months of squishy baby-holding publicity shots that are PERFECT for reminding voters of what a kindly old nanna you are.

Right, Hil?

Why didn’t we think of this earlier?