'I was the other woman and I had no idea'. How 12 women found out their partners were cheating.

Whether you’d been together for a few months or few years, finding out your partner has cheated on you is a whole different world of hurt.

For some, it's the smallest things that can tip you off like a questionable text or a story that doesn’t add up. But for others, the bad news might be delivered by a friend or worse, the person your partner is seeing.

Either way, discovering the truth about your partner's infidelity is never easy.

We decided to ask 10 women to share how they found out their partners were cheating on them.

From a rogue sock to (literal) receipts, here’s what they had to say.

"I found a receipt for a helicopter flight and champagne breakfast."

"I was doing my husband's BAS and found a receipt for a helicopter flight and champagne breakfast. He tried to tell me he'd booked it for friends to go on but it had his name and another lady. I just handed the receipt with the names clearly printed on them and asked for the truth. It caught him off guard and he eventually told me it was just someone he started talking to from work because he thought we in a rut or some crappy excuse..." - Chloe.

"I was the 'other woman' I had no idea!"

"I was living in London and the guy I was with lived up north in another city called Peterborough. We worked for the same photography studio and I would often be sent to Peterborough for the week to shoot at their studio (which is how we met). One day a lady called the receptionist at the London office demanding she know why her boyfriend Josh had been sent to London to work so often. The receptionist was close with me and had to call me and say “I think Josh has a gf”... turned out they were living together and I was the 'other woman' I had no idea! He was visiting me in London on weekends and when I was sent up north to work he would stay at the hotel with me. I met my husband shortly later so everything works out for a reason." - Renee.

"He had a lovebite on his neck."

"He once told a story to a group of us at work (we worked together) of a guy who was about to go home with love bites on his neck. 'Guys what am I going to do? My Mrs is going to kill me.' 'Dont worry just tell her we all held you down at work and gave them to you as a joke.' Roll on couple of months... My boyfriend (before we were married... YES I should have listened to all the gut feelings and signs) came home after a night out. He had a lovebite on his neck. He laughed and said 'oh it was a joke at work (different shifts by then) all the guys held me down and gave it to me as a joke!'" - Danie.