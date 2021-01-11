"I was on Facebook when I discovered my boyfriend had gotten married. The week before."

I don’t have the world’s best track record with men; I’ll be the first to admit that. I’d like to tell you, after years of experience, I’ve gotten better about recognising red flags. Mostly, that’s true. Gone are the days I ignore the signs of abuse on the horizon, thankfully.

Apparently, that wasn’t the case with infidelity.

No one enjoys being cheated on, I imagine. Unless you’re in a cuckold relationship, it’s doubtful you wake up in the morning thinking, “I hope my partner sneaks around on me today and has sex with someone else.”

By the same standard, I don’t believe most people actively desire to be the person sneaking around with married or otherwise engaged people. I’m sure there are exceptions to that, seeing the number of folks actively engaging in infidelity. But for me, it’s never been my thing.

Partners cheated on me enough in the past, I never wanted to be the other woman.

When W and I first met, I’d been separated from my husband for six months. I was looking for a long-term relationship, but not in any big hurry for it to happen. W and I met online, and he ticked all the boxes.

It took a little time for us to meet in person, and I was okay with that. We spent that time getting to know one another better, rather than jumping right into bed. Conversations went on into the night and early morning, talking about any and everything.

It all seemed so perfect.

Our first weekend together was simply magical. And it wasn’t just because the sex was fantastic. I was concerned once we got together in person, the conversations wouldn’t flow as well, that we’d somehow run out of things to talk about or be awkward around one another. But it didn’t happen. I don’t think either of us slept much over those two glorious days. We were both sad when he had to leave on Sunday to prepare for the next week of work.