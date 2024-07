The woman appeared stunned as Kelly pointed out her pregnant belly, explaining that she was "due in two weeks".

Her husband, however, was shocked for all the wrong reasons and started to lie to get himself out of the messy situation.

"We're getting a divorce. We got a divorce," he's heard saying.

"What are you talking about!?" Kelly asks, calling him out for lying to not only her but the woman sitting next to him.

She then turned her attention to the woman, asking her if she was aware he had a pregnant wife.

“He was telling me he was getting a divorce,” she says while packing up her things.

“No! He’s not getting a divorce. What did you do with him!?” Kelly demands.

“You’re disgusting! DISGUSTING!” she says to her husband.

While the initial video was complete chaos, Kelly took pity on the other women in the love triangle. In a follow-up video, Kelly can be seen apologising to the woman on her husband's behalf.

"I'm sorry if he lied to you," she tells the mystery woman, before turning her attention to her husband saying, "15 years we were together! 15 f**king years!"

Image: TikTok