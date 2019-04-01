ROAD TEST: The fitness activity monitor that does everything a Fitbit does for $69.

For fours years, I’ve had a Fitbit fitness tracker on my wrist.

It’s a source of motivation, a reminder to move every now and again from my sedentary job and a way to make sure I get enough sleep, water and of course, exercise.

But, in those four years I’ve gone through four Fitbits and although one replacement was covered under warranty, it’s still cost me… A lot.

So, when I was given the opportunity to try out an activity tracker that claimed to do everything I loved my Fitbit for but for a third of the cost of my latest model, I had to give it a go.

The V-Fitness Activity Monitor retails for only $69 at Big W - here's how I went with it on my wrist.

First reaction.

The V-Fitness tracker is pretty sleek. It's thin - which I like - as it's less clunky and from afar appears less 'fitness tracker' and more 'black bracelet'. As someone who's forgotten to remove a turquoise tracker band while taking glam photos before an event (sigh) this is great.

It's easy to put on and adjust with a snap lock fastener, plus a bright red band comes in the box if you're that way inclined.

Now, my first initial reaction to the charger was... 'What is that?' but after fiddling with it for way too long because I'm an idiot who doesn't read instructions, I learned it was very simple to use and charge. The charging device is very small and unusual though, so you'll want to keep it somewhere safe to make sure you don't lose it.