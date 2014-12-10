Spoil your family (and Santa) for less than $50 this Christmas.

Christmas is just around the corner and while the carols playing in stores and Instagram posts of advent calendars are nostalgic, stress levels inadvertently rise this time of year.

I’m talking about stress on both you AND your bank account.

But preparing for Christmas doesn’t have to be so tense.

To help you prepare for December 25, I’ve come up with a gift, food and decoration guide – all for under $50 (I tracked these down myself recently when I popped into Big W to use a $50 voucher I had been given).

1. Christmas for kids.

Crayola Monster Tub available from Big W.

Kids are the easiest to buy for at Christmas, whether they have a wish list or not. Some inexpensive but exciting gifts for kids include:

Crayola Monster Art Tub or Micador Build your Own Space Rocket: to keep it crafty.

Sleep over Ready Beds, 3D Bedroom Lights and Glow Pets: to make bedtime and sleepovers awesome.

Harry Potter, Minecraft, Noddy, Dr Seuss: books, books more books. I love children’s classic picture books boxed up with the character plush toys – so gorgeous.

Lego sets, Lego books, Lego stickers, Lego everything: Lego will always be the king of Christmas.

Frozen merchandise: I especially love the Queen Elsa singing costume.

The Peter Morrissey children’s range: if you prefer couture to toys.

Just as an FYI, you should know that this post is sponsored by Big W. But all opinions expressed by the author are 100% authentic and written in their own words.

2. Christmas for her.

Peter Morrissey ready to wear range available at Big W.

When it comes to gifts for her, the choices are endlesss:

Foot massager and a heated throw: to relax and unwind.

Floral kimono, beach kaftan or a swinging hammock chairs: just right for summer.

Peter Morrissey ready wear range: I love the tops and perfect-fit dresses.

Headpieces, earrings, cuffs, bracelets and necklaces: every girl loves her bling.

Glass terrariums: who doesn’t want one?

3. Christmas for him.

Mistral popcorn maker available at Big W.

Many of us draw a blank when it comes to gifts for him, but guys might just be the easiest people you could shop for:

A vintage esky, beach chair or banana chair.

The Mistral Popcorn maker or Super Slushy Maker are just awesome.

DVD box sets: all his fave shows to watch over summer.

Golf balls, table tennis starter set or Spalding boxing gloves: his inner sports hero would love these.

Bonds, Jockey and Emerson: clichéd, but guys just don’t get their own – so get his personals sorted this Christmas.

4. Christmas for your Secret Santa.

Classic board games are available at Big W.

For the person who has everything or even for your office Kris Kringle, these gifts are perfect:

Ice cream and jelly maker: super cute and novel.

Good old fashioned board games: Twister, Hungry Hippos, Operation and the Monopoly “Make Your Own Game.”

Big Bang Theory Trivia Game: (just a note Santa, I wouldn’t mind this one).

Nerf guns: this really needs no explanation, right?

Dynamo label maker: because life isn’t the same without one.

5. Christmas decorations and food.

Ferrero Rocher Christmas box available at Big W.

Decorations and food are at the heart of Christmas and make perfect gifts for a hostess, or as a little something for you:

Wooden nutcrackers, Santas and a giant container of Christmas baubles: perfect on their own or teamed up into a hamper.

Christmas outdoor LED lights, Merry Christmas signs, Santa climbing down the chimney, even Santa on his motorbike: I do not have the courage to buy these for myself, so I would be beside myself to get these as a gift.

Take a 1kg jar of Nutella, add a Ferrero Rocher Christmas box, wrap both up and you win Christmas: this is going to be my go-to gift this year.

Christmas cookies in gorgeous collector tins: I still have a collection of these from my childhood Christmases and they still make me swoon.

A perfect ready-made hamper: a giant toy soldier filled with peppermint taffy, sour fruit balls, snicker doodle cookies and caramel popcorn. Run, don’t walk for this one.

The days leading up to Christmas can get a little hectic and crazy – but only if you let them.

Grab one hour, one shopping trolley and this list and get all your last minute gifts sorted.

Who knows, Santa might be doing the exact same thing.

Have you started your Christmas shopping yet?

To really get into the Christmas spirit, you need the right soundtrack…

Barbra Stresisand- A Christmas album Jackson 5- Christmas album 1970 Vince Gill - Let there be peace on earth Amy Grant - Home for Christmas Josh Groban - Noël *NSYNC - Home for Christmas John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John This Christas Andrea Bocelli- My Christmas Sesame Street- Merry Christmas Boys || Men - Christmas Interpretations Frank Sinatra - The Christmas Album Celine Dion - These are special times Susan Boyle- The Gift Destiny's Child - 8 days of Christmas The Nat King Cole Christmas album Elvis - Christmas Album 1957 Harry Connick Jnr - What A Night James Brown - Funky Christmas 1999 Rod Stewart - Merry Christmas Baby Johnny Mathis- Merry Christmas Kelly Clarkson - Wrapped in Red The Beatles - Christmas album Lee Kernaghan - The Christmas album Manheim Steamroller- Christmas Neil Diamond - A Cherry Cherry Christmas A Jersey boys' Christmas - Seasons greetings Vince Guaraldi trio - Charlie Brown Christmas