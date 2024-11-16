Teens like Charlotte are being killed by a silent epidemic. Her farewell note made a plea to her parents.

In September this year, Charlotte O'Brien took her own life after she was relentlessly bullied. In a farewell note, the 12-year-old pleaded with her parents to share her story to raise awareness about bullying and prevent other children from experiencing what she had.
Now, they are doing just that.
The impact of bullying and youth suicide is set to be laid bare in Charlotte's Wish, a powerful new documentary that comes out on Sunday, November 17. The feature highlights the stories of four vibrant teens, including Charlotte, and 13-year-old Corrine Lee Cheu, whose lives were cut short after enduring bullying.
Corrine's mother, Jodie Fitzgerald, has spoken about her daughter's suffering and the continued cruelty she faces, even after her death.