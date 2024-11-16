Teens like Charlotte are being killed by a silent epidemic. Her farewell note made a plea to her parents.

"They told her to go kill herself, called her an ugly rat," Jodie told The Daily Telegraph. "And they said she would do it again if she had to.

"And this is only a month ago. And I'm like, 'Can't they just let my poor daughter rest in peace?'"

She added, "Yesterday I got a message and I deleted it and blocked the person. People saying horrible stuff about why Corrine killed herself and about our family. She comes from a very loving family, that's the part that hurts the most."

Despite repeated pleas to Corrine's school for help, Jodie said she received little support. The bullies targeted Corrine both in person and online, leaving her feeling isolated and unsafe.

"Once we knew Corrine was being bullied we did ask the school a few times 'What is going on? What is going on? And they told us that unless they see it, they can't do anything about it," Jodie said.

'This is not you. Your moods change.'

Jodie described the heartbreaking changes in Corrine's behaviour in the lead-up to her death.

"I'd go to drop her off at school and she would be in the car just crying. And I'm like, 'All right, you can stay home today,'" Jodie said.

"And then I asked her if there was something going on at school. She said 'No, no.' But then it got to the point where she started wagging because she didn't want to go to school."

Corrine's worrying behaviour continued to escalate.