TRIED AND TESTED: I tried Charlotte Tilbury's new serum to find out if it's actually 'magic'.

Mamamia’s Tried and Tested series is your weekly review of the latest to hit our desks in beauty, health and wellness. You won’t find any #sponsored content here, just honest, relatable and independent advice. This week, Senior Lifestyle Writer Amy Clark reviews the new Charlotte Tilbury Magic Serum to see if it’s worth the hype.

A few weeks ago, British makeup artist to the stars, Charlotte Tilbury, rang me up to tell me about her brand new serum.

It was a Zoom call. With 200+ other beauty writers and editors, skin specialists and influencers from around the world. Details.

WATCH: Seven things you can do to improve your skin while you snooze, post continues after video.

From the cult brand that brought us Charlotte Tilbury’s Magic Cream and the iconic Pillow Talk lipsticks, not even a global pandemic could dull the shine of this highly-anticipated beauty launch.

The serum is called the Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte’s Magic Serum Crystal Elixir, and with its heavy glass art deco bottle covered in gold lettering, there’s no arguing it’s a very fancy-looking skincare product. It also promises to be the “supercharged secret to your skin’s best future”, which sounds like something you need, right?

But there’s a catch. A 30ml bottle of this magic serum will cost you $100.