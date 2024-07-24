Charlotte Dujardin has 6 Olympic medals. A disturbing video has forced her to withdraw from Paris.

The Paris Olympic Games are mere days away — and one of the UK's biggest sporting stars has had to withdraw from the event under scrutiny.

Charlotte Dujardin is an elite British dressage rider who holds all three World Records in the sport of dressage (aka a form of skilled horse riding). She's no stranger to the Olympic stage too, having won two bronze, one silver and three gold medals during her career.

But this time around, she isn't competing — she's had to stand down because of a disturbing video.

The video shows her "engaging in conduct contrary to the principles of horse welfare," according to the sport's governing body. It's been reported that the video shows her whipping a horse 24 times.

Watch: the world reacts to Charlotte Dujardin withdrawing from the Olympics.

The video was made four years ago, when Dujardin was coaching a young female rider in a private stable. Stephan Wensing, a lawyer representing the 19-year-old girl who filed the complaint against Dujardin, said the incident took place when Dujardin was telling the student to "lift up the legs of the horse".

The video was sent to the International Federation for Equestrian Sports (FEI) by the Dutch lawyer representing the undisclosed complainant.