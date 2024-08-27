'I'm a finance journalist who wrote about con artists. Then I got scammed.'

Charlotte Cowles wasn't 'supposed' to fall victim to a scam.

She's a journalist who writes a financial advice column for New York Magazine. She's even written about her readers' experiences with scams before.

But Cowles became vulnerable to being conned — just like anyone can.

It all began on a normal weekday morning at the end of October 2023.

Cowles was at home getting ready for the day ahead. She was dressing up her two-year-old son in a pizza costume as his daycare was celebrating Halloween. Her husband had left early in the morning for work, and Cowles was set to work from home after dropping off her son at daycare.

The phone rang around lunchtime.

"The first caller was a woman who said she was calling from Amazon about suspicious activity on my account. I had received outgoing calls of this nature before, like related to suspicious activity on credit cards, so I didn't really think anything of it," Cowles tells Mamamia's No Filter this week.

The woman on the other end of the phone seemed professional and articulate. She assured Cowles that the call was "being recorded for quality assurance".

"She said there were thousands of dollars worth of electronic equipment that had been bought under my Amazon business account. But I told her I didn't have a business account. She then said, 'Well it looks like one has been opened under your name so we should report this as identity theft.'"