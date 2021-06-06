What ever happened to Charlotte Church and her $45 million fortune?

At 11 years old, Charlotte Church captured the world's attention with her 'voice of an angel'.

That voice led the Welsh girl to a level of fame and fortune most could only fantasise about - with luxury yachts, mansions and ruby-encrusted bras available at her every whim. But now, aged 35 with three children, Church's high-flying lifestyle has taken a tumble.

Tracking candid interviews about her questionable finances and taking a look back at her very public spending, we investigate where exactly Charlotte Church's $45 million fortune went.

Cut off 'til her 18th birthday.

Despite working seven years straight, performing for the likes of President Bill Clinton, the Queen and Prince Charles and even Pope John Paul II, Church didn't have access to her own earnings until she was 18 years old.

Her parents managed her money prior to her 18th birthday, with her mother revealing at the time that there was around $13 million in the bank.

In the lead up to the pivotal birthday, Church (during an interview with the BBC) vowed to not get carried away by her massive fortune. However, the singer admits she was eyeing up some fairly big-ticket items - including a Mini Cooper convertible car and a $1.8 million ruby-encrusted bra.

Yes, a bra worth more than most waterfront properties.

